BTS's Jungkook tests positive for Covid-19 just days before Grammys

K-pop group BTS’s youngest member, Jungkook has tested positive for covid-19.



The singer tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday, March 28, after his arrival in the United States on March 28 (PT). His diagnosis comes just days ahead of the band’s Grammy appearance as well as their Las Vegas show.

The band’s agency Big Hit Music released a statement and revealed that he had tested negative for Covid-19 in South Korea but took tests in the US after he felt discomfort in his throat.



The statement read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jungkook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jungkook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).”



''Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.''



Jung Kook's participation at different events in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, and the agency is actively in discussion with the awards organizer.

''We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,'' the agency noted.



Jungkook is the latest BTS member who has tested positive for the virus. Before him, J-Hope contracted the virus on March 24.



BTS members Jimin, RM and Jin left for Las Vegas on March 28 to attend the Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Jungkook took an earlier flight to the US due to a separate event.