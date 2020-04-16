BTS will host concert marathon for free on YouTube this weekend

This is not a drill! K-pop sensation BTS is all set to host a 'special online streaming' party this weekend and the ARMY is invited!



The virtual BTS fest, titled Bang Bang Con will be held on April 18 and 19 and will feature a marathon of concert footage before the pandemic hit the world.



Starting at 2 am UTC (11 am in Korea) this Saturday, the first day’s line-up includes video from BTS’s 2015 HYYH live concert, 2016’s HYYH Epilogue, 2014’s Red Bullet Live trilogy and 2016’s 3rd Muster.



The cyber fest will resume at the same time on April 19, with footage from 2017’s Wings Tour live in Seoul, Wings Tour: The Final, 2018’s 4th Muster and 2018’s Love Yourself Seoul concert.



Bang Bang Con will be available to watch for free on the band’s YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.



Just last month, the band had to call off their world tour due to the pandemic. The marathon is an effort by the K-pop artists to continue entertaining their fans during the lockdown.



In March, the band took part in James Corden’s Homefest special which also featured Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa and more.