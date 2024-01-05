BTS' V and RM earn prestigious blue tag in the military

BTS members V and RM have earned their place on stage with their stunning acts and now proving their mettle in the military. The two enlisted in the South Korean army ahead of Jimin and Jungkook. A website called The Camp which is known for sharing glimpses of soldiers in service has released a series of photos featuring V and RM posing with their fellow service members in their unit.



A few photos that were released showed both the singers posing alongside their respective military units. Another batch of group photos of the recruits was released by the Nonsan Training Center on January 4. In the photos, V can be seen wearing a platoon leader tag. In recent photos that have surafced, RM is the one who stands out with the blue tag slung over his shoulder.



Each picture was taken separately. Notably, V has chosen to hide the lower portion of his face in these recent pictures. According to reports, V's has joined the Army's Capital Defense Command Special Task Force.