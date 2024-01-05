BTS' V and RM earn prestigious blue tag in the military
Story highlights
BTS members V and RM have earned their place on stage with their stunning acts and now proving their mettle in the military. The two enlisted in the South Korean army ahead of Jimin and Jungkook.
BTS members V and RM have earned their place on stage with their stunning acts and now proving their mettle in the military. The two enlisted in the South Korean army ahead of Jimin and Jungkook.
BTS members V and RM have earned their place on stage with their stunning acts and now proving their mettle in the military. The two enlisted in the South Korean army ahead of Jimin and Jungkook. A website called The Camp which is known for sharing glimpses of soldiers in service has released a series of photos featuring V and RM posing with their fellow service members in their unit.
A few photos that were released showed both the singers posing alongside their respective military units. Another batch of group photos of the recruits was released by the Nonsan Training Center on January 4. In the photos, V can be seen wearing a platoon leader tag. In recent photos that have surafced, RM is the one who stands out with the blue tag slung over his shoulder.
Each picture was taken separately. Notably, V has chosen to hide the lower portion of his face in these recent pictures. According to reports, V's has joined the Army's Capital Defense Command Special Task Force.
What does the Blue tag in the South Korean military represent?
In the South Korean army, the coveted "blue tag" marks a soldier as elite, honed to exceptional skill in fields like marksmanship and fitness. Earning this tag in the South Korean military is a badge of honor, awarded to the most skilled troops who typically undergo rigorous training to earn such a tag.
The Camp is a South Korean military app that initially refrained from featuring BTS members' pictures due to an IP dispute with HYBE. But with its new set of photos, it seems to have overcome that hurdle. The recent photos from The Camp reveal V and RM alongside other service members.