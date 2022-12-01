BTS unveils upcoming docuseries 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star'

Popular K-Pop band BTS will now be the subject of a new Disney docuseries titled 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' which will chronicle the band's formation and history.



The announcement was made on Wednesday via a teaser trailer on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account. The exact release date of the documentary has not been announced yet but the film will debut in 2023.



The seven-member band said in the trailer that viewers can expect to hear frank "stories of our growth from our debut to today," as well as never-before-seen footage.



"We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears," RM stated, referring to a song from the South Korean boy band's second studio album.

"I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen," added Jung Kook.



According to the tweet, 'Beyond the Star' is an "exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series," but it is unclear whether "Beyond the Star" will be available solely in Singapore or if it will be shown abroad.