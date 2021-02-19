BTS tops Twitter's most tweeted about musician list for the fourth consecutive year 

This comes as no surprise. Popular K-pop boy band BTS has topped the list of 2020 Most Tweeted About Musicians in US list for the fourth consecutive year. A Twitter survey recently rounded up the most trending topics of last year.



Following BTS on the second spot was Kanye West with Beyonce and Drake taking up the third and fourth position.



Coming in fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively were fan-favourite K-Pop groups ATEEZ, NCT and EXO.



Singers Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny rounded out the list as the eighth, ninth and tenth most-tweeted-about music stars in the US in 2020.



The year 2020 easily belonged to BTS with the 7 member band topping US charts for weeks. They also released their first English track 'Dynamite' last year which was one of the most heard songs of the year.



BTS hits 'Dynamite', 'ON,' 'Black Swan' and 'Life Goes On' were the top four most tweeted about tracks. Korean boy band GOT7 earned the fifth spot with their smash record 'Breath.'



According to the survey, BTS were the topic of roughly 6.7 billion tweets in 2020. Globally, most tweets about the stars were generated from Twitter users in Indonesia and India, followed by South Korea, the Philippines and the US.



BTS also created history as it became the first K-pop band to earn a Grammy nomination earlier this year in best pop duo/group performance category for their song 'Dynamite'. The ceremony is set to take place on March 14.