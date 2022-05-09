BTS to skip 2022 Billboard Music Awards even after earning six nominations 

They may have ruled the Billboard Charts in the pandemic, but BTS has announced that it won't be attending the Billboard Music Awards 2022.



The band of seven has reportedly decided to sit out of this year's Awards which is set to take place in Las Vegas on May 15th.



The band, though, has earned nominations in six different categories at this year's awards show including Top Duo/Group. Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist, Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global Song and Top Rock Song.



The group created history by earning six nominations for the awards- the highest nods any group or duo has ever received in the history of Billboard Music Awards.



The band reportedly has decided to skip the awards and focus on their new album instead.



It was reported the group will be giving their acceptance speech in a video if they win any of their nominations.

