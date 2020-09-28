BTS to release its second album of 2020 in November

There's some good news for the BTS ARMY. Close on the heels of the success of their new single 'Dynamite', the popular Korean band will be releasing a new album in November. This will be the second album from BTS in 2020.



The group's management agency, BigHit Entertainment, announced on Twitter that 'BE' will be released November 20.

BTS released their first album of the year 'Map Of The Soul: 7' earlier in February.

Despite the pandemic, the band has kept itself busy this past year. BTS, which stands for 'Beyond The Sea' would have ideally been on tour promoting their new single but they used this time to create more music, learn new intrument and work out.

Their first all English song 'Dynamite' relased in August and has broken record on Youtube as the most viewed song in 24 hours. The music vuideo has garnered 101.1million views. 'Dynamite' has also topped Billboard charts.