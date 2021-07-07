BTS tease sneak peek of song with Ed Sheeran 'Permission to Dance'

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jul 07, 2021, 05:25 PM(IST)

BTS and Ed Sheeran Photograph:( Twitter )

On July 7, BTS released a teaser of the music video for Permission to Dance

BTS dropped a sneak peek of their music video with Ed Sheeran ‘Permission to Dance’ and fans are excited!

On July 7, BTS released a teaser of the music video. 

‘Permission To Dance’ will release on BTS’s upcoming CD version of their hit single ‘Butter’ which is due out on July 9. The music video for the much-anticipated song will also be out on the same day.

Check out the new teaser here: 

