BTS tease sneak peek of song with Ed Sheeran 'Permission to Dance'

BTS dropped a sneak peek of their music video with Ed Sheeran ‘Permission to Dance’ and fans are excited!

On July 7, BTS released a teaser of the music video.

‘Permission To Dance’ will release on BTS’s upcoming CD version of their hit single ‘Butter’ which is due out on July 9. The music video for the much-anticipated song will also be out on the same day.

Check out the new teaser here: