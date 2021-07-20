BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 songs list with new song 'Permission To Dance'

Korean boy band BTS has done it yet again. The band has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs charts with their new release 'Permission to Dance.'



They have, in fact, replaced their own single with a new song at the top spot- a first in the history of Billboards. After dominating the top spot for weeks, their single 'Butter' has now fallen to number 7 while the top spot has been taken by the latest release 'Permission To Dance'.



The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber debut on the Hot 100 at No. 3 with their single 'Stay.'



'Permission to Dance' has been written Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.



The band dropped a music video on the song earlier this month and it was sold digitally as a single besides being added as an additional track on the 'Butter' CD.



Soon after the release, the video toped the iTunes charts worldwide as well. As per the reports, the song also ranked No.1 in around 92 countries and was rising in others.



After the song, Ed shared his reaction to the success and tweeted, “Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it’s being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms x.”



According to BIllboard, the song “drew 15.9 million US streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 140,100 downloads (via its original and instrumental digital versions, each on sale for 69 cents) in the week ending July 15, according to MRC Data.”

'Butter' became the most streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day.

The music video of the song set an all-time record of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.