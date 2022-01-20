BTS online comic '7Fates: Chakho' garners 15 million views within two days of its global launch 

BTS is now dominating the digital comic space. '7Fates: CHAKHO' - an online comic based on the 7 members of the K-pop band has surpassed 15 million views in just 2 days of its global launch.



The comic has been created by digital comics platform Webtoon, Hybe in collaboration with BTS.



The title is now the highest viewed title ever launched by Webtoon and taken first place on the platform's new and trending charts.



South Korean boy band Enhyphen’s 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar,' released January 15, took second place in the new and trending chart and placed fourth in the fantasy genre chart.

Another South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together‘s 'The Star Seekers,' has earned the third spot in the same list.



All the comics have fetched high fan reviews and scores on the platform.



The BTS online comics collaboration with Webtoon and HYPE was first revealed last year in November 2021.



"This project, in collaboration with HYBE, is an industry-first, simultaneously launching a webcomic and a web novel in 10 languages, with strong fan fractions for all three works,” said Ken Kim, CEO, Webtoon Entertainment in a statement.



"These are pop idols that fans truly love, so we’re thrilled to see fans celebrate the dynamic storytelling and unique illustrations for these webcomics and web novels. These stories are helping people around the world discover webcomics, and giving existing Webtoon users an exciting new way to imagine their favourite idols."



Meanwhile, in December 2021, BTS announced that it will take an "extended period of rest" before returning to the stage in Seoul in March 2022.