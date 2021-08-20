BTS' officially cancels Map of the Soul Tour 

This may come as a disappointment to the ARMY. BTS has officially canceled its Map of the Soul Tour. The announcement was made on Weverse and BTS' official Twitter handle.



“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” Bighit, the label which represents the K-pop band, wrote.



"However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."



The North American leg of the tour was first postponed in March 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to kick off a month later, although, rescheduled dates were not announced prior to the tour's official cancelation.



"We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.



"Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map Of The Soul Tour to resume," Bighit concluded. "We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible."

