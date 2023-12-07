BTS members urge fans to not come to the army bases: We would become a nuisance

Four members of the popular K-pop boy band BTS have sent out an important message to their fans. The members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are soon going to get enlisted into military service and have urged their fans to not come to the army bases.



The band’s management released an update on the “upcoming” enlistments of the four members. Some media outlets have reported that the artists are expected to join the South Korean army as early as next week.



“RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together,” the statement states.



Soon after the four members took to the social media platform Weverse and urged their fans, popularly known as the ARMY, to not attend bases on the day of their enlistment as they don't want to become a 'nuisance' for others.



“There is something we want to ask … Other people will be entering the service too. So if possible, I wish you would avoid coming,” Jung Kook, who has already shaved his hair for military service, said in the video.



“Other soldiers and their parents will be there. We could become a nuisance,” added RM.



Three members of the band have already started serving in the army- which is mandatory for all able-bodied men in South Korea.



Jin, the oldest BTS member, was the first to enlist, followed by J-Hope and Suga, who enlisted in September.



The band members previously announced they would take a break until 2025 as they fulfilled their military service.



“It’s going to take some time but it’s no big deal. We’ve been active for 10 years. One-and-half years will go quick,” RM said in the video.

