BTS member V got 'exactly one letter' when he became a part of the K-pop band

BTS member V (Kim Tae-Hyung) recently remembered a time when he received “exactly one letter” when he became part of the popular Korean pop band.

In an interview in 2018, V revealed that he read that letter over a dozen times and even showed it off around to his ‘hyungs’ (elder brother in Korean). He meant the other members of BTS here. Apart from Jungkook, all other BTS members are older than V.

V also spoke about the story of the saxophone, and how he started playing the instrument. He said, "I was so moved after watching a video of Danny Jung and started playing the saxophone for three years. However, I suddenly got interested in dancing and decided to take a different path. I quit only a bit after changing from the classic saxophone to a jazz saxophone so I don’t know if I’m still as good as I was before. But I think I played really well three years ago."