BTS member V creates history on Instagram, earns 20 million likes on multiple posts

V, band member of BTS, can safely be called the king of social media. The singer has now managed to surpass 20 million likes on multiple posts on Instagram- making him the first and only Asian star to achieve this feat. He is also the only person in the world to have crossed 10 million likes on all posts. He also has the highest engagement rate, which displays his authenticity as an artist and influencer.



Recently, the behind-the-scenes of the tvN variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ production presentation was revealed through BTS's YouTube channel Bangtan TV.



V, who is acting as the youngest in Jinny’s Kitchen, transformed into intern Taehyung Kim and went to work.



V's friendly appearance in the show, practicing with his best friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik or setting up a water bottle and playing around was loved by fans.



The cast members of 'Jinny’s Kitchen' had a good time watching the highlight video together.



Meanwhile, J-hope is the latest BTS member to have been enlisted for compulsory military service in South Korea. On April 18, two photos were shared on the BTS official page with the caption, 'I love J-Hope'.



The photo shows J-Hope with his hair cut short, with all BTS members surrounding him and posing for the camera. The members show off J-Hope's enlistment in the photos. His eldest brother Jin, who is serving as his teaching assistant, also came out to see him off.