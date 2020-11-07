BTS member Suga undergoes shoulder surgery: 'Please wait for me to come back to you'

BTS member Suga who took a break from his hectic schedule as he underwent shoulder surgery on November 3, is now on the path to the recovery of his torn shoulder labrum.



Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages popular K-pop band released the statement, that reads: ''Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on Nov. 3. The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.''



Suga shoulder issue began before his debut when the singer got injured in an accident that occurred in 2012, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013, ''As many fans know, Suga has long suffered from shoulder-related health issues,” the statement continued. “Suga’s shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. Shoulder pains continued until he was further diagnosed in 2019 with a ‘posterior labral tear of his left shoulder,’ which means that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities'' the statement reads.



Further, the managing company also shared the 27-year-old experience with the brutal pain, '' sudden bouts of pain since an accident in 2012, which has forced him into continual rehab and treatment over the years. Despite the treatment, the injury he sustained began to impact his life and career, prompting the decision to go under the knife''.



Suga aka Min Yoon-gi also released a statement for his fans where he gave an update about the surgery and when he is going to come back, ''Please understand this time (is) my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you, '' he shared.

However, they noted, “It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS BE album promotional activities. We apologize to every fan who has waited patiently to meet Suga again, and we ask for your generous and loving understanding. Still, its is unclear, hat he will not join the rest of the group for BTS’ performance at Nov. 22’s 2020 American Music Awards.

