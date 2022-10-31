BTS member Jin cancels event following Halloween tragedy in Itaewon

BTS star Jin was all set to appear on the popular Korean variety show 'Running Man'. But owing to the horrific tragedy at Seoul's Itaetown area which left hundreds dead and several injured, Big Hit Entertainment- which manages BTS- has announced that Jin has cancelled his appearance.

South Korea has declared a five day-national mourning period.



Over 150 people lost their lives in a stampede that broke out in Seoul's Itaewon district on October 29 KST. Popular Korean actor Lee Ji-han too was among those declared dead. The stampede has been dubbed as one of South Korea’s worst-ever accidents involving youngsters. Most of those who have died were in their 20s.



It is being reported that over 100, 000 people had gathered for a Halloween event at a hotel. A stampede broke as rumours spread about a celebrity being spotted nearby.

South Korea Halloween horror: 149 killed in Seoul stampede

One of the fan accounts of BTS tweeted, " South Korea has now announced a national mourning period with regard to the horrible Itaewon tragedy. All entertainment shows/events will likely be postponed to express condolences, so in order to respect the deceased and affected, please be careful with what you say or post."



Earlier, BTS member JHope shared a funny post for Halloween. Owing to the tragedy, the singer deleted the post out of solidarity.



Not just BTS, but several other K-pop artists have reportedly cancelled events this week to solidarity to families who lost loved ones.



