BTS’ ‘Map of The Soul: 7’ is the bestselling non-debuting album this week

BTS’ new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ might not be staying put at the Billboard 200 list, it is surely making money off the sales. The album is now on this week’s Top Album Sales chart but it’s making a profit.

The album is currently the bestselling album in the US that isn’t a debut.

Map of the Soul: 7 lands at No. 7 this time around. The album sold another 8,500 copies during the past tracking frame, inflating the title’s total sales count to over 460,000 copies, an impressive sum for any release in 2020.

Leading the way is The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’, which outsells every other album in the country this week by an enormous margin. The Canadian favorite’s latest actually sold 275,000 copies as it first appears, and that figure should swell to over 300,000 after its second full frame of availability.

In between The Weeknd and BTS are Conan Gray’s ‘Kid Krow’, Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Kelsea’, 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Calm’, Kenny Rogers’ ‘The Best Of Kenny Rogers: Through The Years’ and the Grateful Dead’s ‘June 1976’.