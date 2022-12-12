ugc_banner

BTS' Jin to get extra security during military enlistment

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

BTS’ Jin will get enlisted with 200 fellow recruits and only those enlisting and their families will be allowed in the premises. 

BTS fans would know it’s been a momentous year for the Korean pop band as they paused shows together and focused on their solo careers. Now, one of their key members, Jin, will get military enlistment this year and reports reveal that he will receive extra security during this time. 

The authorities will take additional steps to ensure safety during Jin’s enlistment at military training centre. They'll be working together with the fire department, police, and regional government offices to increase security in order to prevent an incident due to crowding.

There were reports recently that the date of Jin’s enlistment is December 13. He took to Weverse social media platform to tell his fans to not come to the training centre during his time there. 

BTS’ Jin will get enlisted with 200 fellow recruits and only those enlisting and their families will be allowed in the premises. 

RELATED

Los Angeles Film Critics winners 2022: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'RRR' score big

Hrithik Roshan praises 'Kantara', tells Rishab Shetty, 'Learnt so much'

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry is the high point of new song 'Besharam Rang'

Topics