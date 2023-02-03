BTS Army rejoice! ‘BTS: YET TO COME’ to release in Indian cinemas for a limited period

Good news for the BTS Army in India as PVR Pictures is set to release the film ‘BTS: YET TO COME’ in Indian cinemas soon. It is an official BTS movie that will premiere on the big screen for a limited period of time.

The film will be in cinemas from February 1 to February 4. The movie gives us an immersive sneak peek into the BTS: YET TO COME concert in Busan, featuring never-seen-before visuals along with some upclose and personal snippets of the popular Korean pop band. Audiences will get to witness the magic of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on the big screen, as they perform to crowd favourites such as Dynamite, Butter, and IDOL.

The film will also feature the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album Proof.