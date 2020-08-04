BTS announce title of their upcoming single ‘DYNAMITE’

BTS have now announced the name of their upcoming single and fans can’t keep calm.

The new single will be titled ‘DYNAMITE’ and will release on August 21.

During a live broadcast on July 28 in South Korea, BTS members' Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook hosted a session with their members J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V where they made the announcement. Following this, the parent Big Hit Entertainment company took to the digital platform Weverse to confirm the announcement.

The official statement read: "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites. We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you."

The band dropped their fourth Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' on July 15. In February 2020, they released a full-length studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' which is still one of the biggest albums of the year.

