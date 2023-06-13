BTS @ 10: South Korea celebrates the band and its music with great aplomb

BTS has turned 10 and South Korea is ensuring that it celebrates the momentous occasion. Fans of K-pop megastars, known as the ARMY, flocked to hotspots around Seoul on Monday to mark the supergroup's 10th anniversary. South Korea has also unveiled a special commemorative stamp series as a tribute to the seven-member band. ARMY gathered outside the offices of the agency that handles BTS- Hybe- to take selfies and recorded TikTok videos in front of murals of the stars that have been painted specially for the occasion. Korea Post unveiled a special edition series of stamps in BTS´s honour set to go on sale at post offices Tuesday -- the official anniversary of the septet´s debut -- having already sold out almost instantly online.

"Obviously BTS are global superstars, but we didn´t expect the stamps to be sold out on the day of the online release," a Korea Post official told news agency AFP.



10 years of BTS



The band, comprising of seven members, made its debut on June 13 2013 and became a household name across the world. It is the first all - all Souith Korean act to dominate both US and UK charts for weeks. Each of their songs rake in billions and they have been able to create global fandom with their music.



"Many ARMY BTS fans have asked for the release of BTS stamps, and we also wanted to issue stamps for these global artists for their 10th anniversary," Kim Mi-hwa, Korea Post stamp designer, told AFP.



The band announced last year that they were taking a break to pursue individual careers. Two members, subsequently, are now performing their mandatory South Korean military service.



The band released a new digital single last week to celebrate the anniversary.



The single, "Take Two", is purportedly a nod to the band´s second chapter after a decade as musicians. Fans from around the world travelled to South Korea to celebrate the anniversary, with the Seoul city government running a special programme for the visitors.