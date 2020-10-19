Bruce Willis reprises John McClane role in DieHard commercial

Bruce Willis will reprise his role of the iconic John McClane for new Advance Auto Parts DieHard battery commercial.

A two-minute mimi movie debuted om Fox’s America’s Game of the Week telecast of Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay. It features a lot of action and classic McClane snark, but also reunites some of the cast from the 1988 blockbuster.

De'voreaux White (Argyle) and Clarence Gilyard (Theo) appear in the spot.

“I’ve never done any sort of commercial with the John McClane character, but Advance Auto Parts brought an idea to integrate DieHard the battery into the Die Hard story through a short film that’s authentic to McClane and both brands,” said Willis in a statement. “Advance approached this like a motion picture – the script is clever, the production intense and the spot is entertaining. This is what Die Hard fans expect. I think they will dig the DieHard –Die Hard mashup.”

Added Willis, who last played the character in 2013's ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’, “I always have a lot of fun playing John McClane and I really enjoyed how Advance Auto Parts brought in De’voreaux and Clarence from the original film."