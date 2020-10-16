Bruce Springsteen says he will take the next flight to Australia if Donald Trump is reelected

Bruce Springsteen has always been vocal about his dislike for US President Donald Trump. The legendary rockstar recently spoke to the Australian press and candidly said if the upcoming Presidential elections favour trump, he may not stay in America anymore.



When first asked whether he'd ever consider a move to Australia, Springsteen said, "I would consider that," during a virtual meet.



"I love Australia," he continued. "Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts."



"If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane," Springsteen further added.



Sprinsteen was speaking to the Australian press to promote his upcoming album 'Letter To You' which is out next week.

The singer revealed that he wrote a few of his new songs on a guitar gifted to him by a "young man" after a performance on Broadway.

"I looked at it and I could tell right away that it was beautifully made so I brought it home … and it played beautifully, it sounded gorgeous … and it had a variety of different types of wood, it was a real piece of craftsmanship," he said. "So I left it in my living room. When I started to feel the urge to write, I just picked it up because it was such an easy play." The songs came pouring out of the guitar he added.

The singer, who has had an illustrious career, admits that even after all these years he finds it diffiicult to write songs.

"Songwriting is generally a terrifying and incredibly fulfilling experience," he said. "It’s terrifying because you never know if you are ever going to do it again because it’s a magic trick."

The rocker added, "How it happens, I don’t know. I’ve done it for 50 years (and) I don’t know how a song takes place and I don’t know anyone who’s ever been able to explain it because you pull something from nothing and you create something physical from it."