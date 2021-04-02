Britney Spears's father Jamie wants the singer to pay $2 million of his legal fees

Jamie Spears and his daughter, pop star Britney Spears, may be fighting a bitter legal battle against each other over her conservatorship but Jamie wants her to pay his legal fees.



A declaration has been filed by Jamie's attorney recently, wherein he has requested the 39-year-old singer to cover the costs of nearly $2 million of his legal expenditure.



Jamie is also requesting to be compensated for the time he spent as his daughter's conservator from the period of Nov 1, 2019 to Feb 28, 2021. The court document notes that payments for his time as conservator up to Oct 31, 2019 have already been approved.



"I am authorised and allowed to receive compensation through my personal services corporation Spears Management, Inc., for services performed as Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears, in the amount of $16,000 monthly plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of an office space in a secure location that is dedicated to Ms. Spears' activities," Jamie states in the filing.



Britney is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father for conservatorship. Jamie has been serving as Britney's conservator since 2008. In recent years, especially in 2020, fans of the pop star started the 'Free Britney Spears' movement demanding the removal of Jamie as her conservator. Under conservatorship, Britney has no control over her own life or her finances.



In 2019, Jamie had stepped down from his role due to health reasons and Jodi Montgomery was made the temporary conservator. In recent weeks, Britney's attorney has requested the court to appoint Montgomery as the permanent conservator.



Currently, both Jamie and Bessemer Trust oversee Spears' estate, which includes all of her financial decisions, and Jamie will have a chance to object to any petition to completely remove him from his post as co-conservator.



Britney Spears was put under conservatorship after she had a series of public meltdowns in 2007.