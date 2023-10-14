Britney Spears' memoir to be narrated by Michelle Williams

Pop icon Britney Spears has chosen five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams to narrate her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. This announcement comes amid growing anticipation for the release of Spears' highly-anticipated book, which is set to unveil her life story in her own words. The memoir and its corresponding audiobook are scheduled to be released on October 24, offering fans a rare glimpse into the tumultuous life of the pop sensation.

According to a statement obtained by People, Spears will personally narrate the introduction of the book, providing a unique insight into her experiences. However, for the majority of the audiobook, Williams, known for her remarkable acting career, will lend her voice to the narrative. Spears expressed her gratitude for Williams's involvement, emphasising the emotional journey that the memoir has taken her on.

“This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears stated. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

She continued, "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it." Williams reciprocated the sentiment, declaring, "I stand with Britney."

Publisher Gallery Books has provided a glimpse into the memoir's content, stating that it "illuminates the enduring power of music and love and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms." The Woman in Me promises to be a riveting account of Spears's life, allowing her to share her experiences and perspectives with the world.

This revelation has increased anticipation for the book's release, as both the memoir and the audiobook are expected to provide a heartfelt and genuine look into the life of the controversial singer. Fans of both Spears and Williams are looking forward to its release.

