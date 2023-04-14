Britney Spears finishes 'brutally honest' memoir, here's when her book will release

Britney Spears' memoir is all set to hit the stands this fall. However, before the release of her tell-all memoir, sources revealed more inside details about the book, as they called the pop star's book a "groundbreaking instant bestseller," as per Page Six. Britney has revealed and addressed some of her life's biggest secrets in the yet-to-be-titled memoir with the help of acclaimed novelist and journalist, Sam Lansky.

''It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.''



Britney has been in the spotlight for more than 20 years for her much-publicised 13-year conservatorship battle, during which her personal and financial affairs were controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. Apart from her court battle, Spears has been in the news for her love life, her short flings, and her alleged mental health struggles, among other things. Sources have also told Page Six that ''Britney's book is brutally honest''.



The source said, “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”



The second source added: “This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art.''



In February 2022, Page Six revealed that Britney has landed a $15 million book deal. And her publisher Simon & Schuster is said to be “thrilled” with the memoir, which is now complete and going through the final procedure before the big release ahead of the holidays.