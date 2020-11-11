Britney Spears' father Jamie to remain her conservator, singer says she won't perform again

Singer Britney Spears has lost the bid to stop her father's control over her life as her conservator. The singer's lawyer Samuel D Ingham III has stated that the singer has refused to resume her singing her career until her father is not removed from his role.



Ingham told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that Britney is afraid of her father. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."



The judge has declined to suspend Jamie Spears's role but added that she would still continue future petition appealing for his removal or suspension.



Jamie Spears' lawyer said that his client had a perfect record as Britney's conservator for the kast 12 years. The lawyer pointed out that the singer was in debt at the beginning of her conservatorship and she is now worth $60million.



The court has agreed to Britney Spears' request that a corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust, will now serve as co-conservator over her estate along with her father.



James Spears has had strict control over his daughter's life since a public breakdown in 2007.



The singer recently appealed to the court to remove him from the role after Britney's fans started an online movement called #FreeBritneySpears demanding an end to her conservatorship.