Britney Spears' father Jamie claims her legal team has 'self serving interests'

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has alleged that his daughter's legal team are motivated by self interest and he fears they will harm the singer.



According to reports, Britney`s lawyer Sam Ingham, in a hearing last month had claimed that the 39-years old singer is intimidated by her father and fears him; hence she refuses to perform as long as her estate is controlled by Jamie. Jamie is Britney's conservator and has been handling her life and career since 2008 when the singer had a much public breakdown.



The father and daughter are now embroiled in a bitter legal battle where Britney has demanded Jamie's removal from the post of conservator.



Jamie had temporarily stepped down in 2019, owing to his own health complications but resumed duties few months later.

Jamie had told CNN on Tuesday (local time) that he hasn`t talked to his daughter since she publicly aired her concerns about him in back in August this year, accusing his daughter`s attorney of creating an intentional divide between them. Jamie said, "I love my daughter and I miss her very much."

"When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally."



"I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family," he further added.

Earlier in August, the `Toxic` singer had stated that she strongly opposes that her father should oversee her financial records and career, and nominated the company `Bessemer Trust` for the same.



During the November hearing of this case, the judge had ruled to continue Jamie as a co-conservator along with Bessemer Trust Company.



Britney took the legal route this year after her fans started the #FreeBritney movement on social media and demanded Jamie's removal from Britney's life as a conservator.