Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari talks about his relationship, says 'wants to be a young dad'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is opening up!



Sam has revealed that he wants to be a 'young dad' and has even shared his plans for the future.



The 27-year-old fitness trainer in an interview with Forbes spoke candidly about his future plans. "My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well," he shares. "I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

Britney is mom to two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

Asghari also talked about her social media life with Spears. "It’s very important that when you’re happy with your personal life, you want to share it and you want people to see it because you’re proud of it and you want to show it off, but it’s also very important to keep and maintain your privacy because it’s called a personal relationship or life for a reason," he notes. "...I’m very careful when it comes to my personal life. I’m very protective of that. But at the same time, I think it’s very healthy what you appreciate from your personal life and what you’re proud of."



By responding to the marriage plans with Britney he shared, “Absolutely,” Asghari said. “This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family.”

Sam and Britney started dating shortly after filming the 'Slumber Party' music video back in 2016.



Meanwhile, Britney recently released Hulu documentary sparked social outrage for various reason about how she was shamed in the media when her relationship with Justin Timberlake ended and about some misogynistic and inappropriate interviews that she had given during her young days. . Read more here.