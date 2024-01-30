Britney Spears apologises to Justin Timberlake for writing 'things' in her memoir 

Months after her explosive memoir The Woman In Me hits stands, singer Britney Spears has apologised to her former boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake for making revelations about their relationship in the book.



In the book, published in October, Spears revealed that she had an abortion while dating the former NSYNC star.



But on Sunday, Spears shared a few videos of Timberlake's appearances on talk shows Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an Instagram post.



"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? (sic)" she wrote.



Spears was just 17 when she started dating Timberlake after they met on the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club in 1999. They were together until 2002. She had revealed that she underwent an abortion because Timberlake was not ready to be a father.



Writing about the abortion in her book, Spears said: "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."



The pregnancy "was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy," she wrote, adding she had wanted to start a family with Timberlake but it was just earlier than expected.



Spears went on to have two children -- Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 -- with her first husband and dancer Kevin Federline.