British comedian, actor Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of COVID-19

British comedian and `The Goodies` actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passed away at an age of 79 on Sunday due to health complications related to coronavirus.



According to Variety, Brooke-Taylor`s agent said that he died on early hours of Sunday due to COVID-19.He is survived by his wife and two sons.



The 79-year-old actor was one of the very first artists from the UK to use the stop-motion techniques in the live-action format.



Besides `Goodies,` he is also known for other television shows like `At Last The 1948 Show` and the comedy series `Broaden Your Mind.`