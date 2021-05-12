BRIT Awards 2021: The complete list of winners

The 2021 BRIT Awards, Britain`s pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday. The first live music event in a year, witnessed some 4000 people gathering to watch artists like Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks perform and take home trophies along with other winners like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.



Britain`s pop music honours, for which the audience did not have to wear masks or socially distance, took place at the O2 arena on the River Thames as the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown.



The audience, of which 2,500 were key workers with guests, were sat in rows, looking down on two stages - one for presenters and another for performers. Nominees sat at distanced tables.



Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.



ALBUM:



Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"



BRITISH SINGLE:



Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"



FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:



Dua Lipa



MALE SOLO ARTIST:



J Hus



BRITISH GROUP:



Little Mix



INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:



Billie Eilish



INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST:



The Weeknd



INTERNATIONAL GROUP:



Haim



BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST:



Arlo Parks



RISING STAR:



Griff



GLOBAL ICON:



Taylor Swift