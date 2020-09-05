Brie Larson reveals she turned down 'Captain Marvel' role twice over anxiety

Brie Larson who received worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Carol Danvers in 'Captain Marvel', revealed that she had too much anxiety before signing the project and even she turned down the role twice before accepting.



Brie in her new Youtube video revealed her auditions for various movies. Including the ones she didn’t get and also explained her 'Captain Marvel' casting history and, how she said no to Marvel as she was too anxious to take on such a huge role.



By recalling she said, ''when I was shooting 'Kong: Skull Island' and I remembered, they called'' and said, ''Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel'', and I was like ''Oh, I can’t do that, I have too much anxiety, that’s too much for me, I don’t think I can handle that'', and I was like, so tell them ''no''.



And my team was like ''okay, for sure'', after a couple of months later, they contacted again and were like, ''They called again, are you sure?”



After done shooting 'Kong: Skull Island',' she took a meeting with Marvel and admitted she was ''very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.''



"I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,'' she added. ''They were like all female writers, female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.'' After meeting with all team members of the creative team, Larson signed on and was ready to get to work.



The Oscar-winning actor made her debut in the Avengers world in 2019 from 'Captain Marvel' and reprised the role in 'Avengers: Endgame'.



'Captain Marvel' was a massive box office hit, making over $1.1 billion worldwide and Larson is returning to the character in the sequel slated for 2022 release.