'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page to star in Paramount's 'Dungeaons & Dragons'

The success of 'Bridgerton' is taking its lead actor Regé-Jean Page places. According to reports, the actor has given his nod to Paramount's 'Dungeons & Dragons' feature, joining a cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.



Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will helm the project which is based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from 'Wizards of the Coast'. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the latest version of the script based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.



The film is reportedly going to be live-action.



The game of 'Dungeons & Dragons' is known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune, all in a setting that combines humans, elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures.



Page, who rose to stardom with his breakout performance in Netflix series 'Bridgerton' will also be hosting 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. His portrayal of Duke of Hastings was loved by one and all and the show reached more than 82 millions accounts in its first months.' Bridgerton' has become the biggest series for Netflix.



Page has earlier featured in 'Mortal Engines' and period romance 'Sylvie's Love'.

