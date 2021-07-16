'Bridgerton' season 2 filming paused after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

'Briderton 2' is on a pause. Netflix’s hugely popular series 'Bridgerton's Season 2 shoot was paused for 24 hours after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.



As per reports, the show's production is expected to resume soon. The crew member has gone into isolation and everyone working on the series has been tested for the virus. No cast has tested positive.



Backed by Shondaland, production on season 2 began in May this year at various London locations. The first season took the world by storm just after its debut last year by making a Netflix record -- it was seen by more than 82 million households in its first 28 days.



The forthcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me.'



The first season was a massive hit and focused on the romance between Daphne and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who unfortunately is not returning in the second season. The show recently earned a total of 12 Emmy nominations



For the unversed, the period drama will be back for a third and fourth series, Netflix has confirmed.