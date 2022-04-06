'Bridgerton' Season 2 director explains why Anthony and Kate's wedding was not shown

The second season of 'Bridgerton' is finally out and fans have drooled enough over the smouldering chemistry between its lead couple Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.



*This story has spoilers



While the season does end on a positive note with Anthony and Kate finally getting together after endless arguments and clashes, fans have been wondering why the makers never showed a wedding ceremony for the two.

The hit Netflix period drama premiered its second season last month and chose to skip Anthony and Kate's wedding and instead showed the couple after their honeymoon.



Now, the director of 'Bridgerton' Cheryl Dunye has explained the decision only one (failed) nuptials on-screen which featured Anthony and Edwina.



"There was a big wedding before," Dunye said, referencing the would-be wedding between Anthony and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), Kate's younger sister. She said the Bridgerton writers chose to only include one wedding in season 2.



"Two weddings in a show that was that spectacular, one could not do after the other," Dunye told Insider. She also mentioned that she was not directly involved in the decision to exclude Kate and Anthony's wedding.



"I was just like, 'Yeah, you're going to make the other wedding look paltry if this wedding was bigger,' " she added.

While the first season featuring, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) had a lot of sex scenes, the second season concentrated more on clashes between its lead pair played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey.



Ashley, though recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she felt secure going into her sex scenes with Bailey.

"I was very confident. I felt very safe. I felt very protected," Ashley said of the environment on set. "I was very excited to be doing these scenes where we can show a dark-skinned woman and her body and not be so taboo about it.

Especially a dark-skinned Indian woman where maybe they're represented in a conservative way sometimes."

Both seasons of 'Bridgerton' are streaming on Netflix.