'Bridgerton' makers open about how they found the lead pair of the show

Netflix most talked about the show, 'The Bridgerton' is making rounds for many reasons, for its scandal, romance, balls, and, of course, a jaw-dropping lead, Regé-Jean Page who plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, and his lady love Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton.



As of now, the show is moving forward for season 2, and Julie Anne Robinson, the director is opening up about how they found the show leading actors. 'Bridgerton' gets renewed for season 2



In an interview with Deadline, The 'Grey’s Anatomy' director along with Shonda Rhimes, have together focused on the casting part. By talking about Rage, she said, he was always the first choice of Shonda “Shonda always wanted Regé,” Robinson said.



By talking about Daphne's role, she said, “The person I am proudest of casting is Phoebe because we did see A LOT of people for that role. I saw her on tape. and I was just taken by her because she is so captivating,” Robinson said.

Dynevor was the first actress Page read with, and it was an instant match, she said.



“We managed to have this magical audition process with Shonda there where we put them together and I was able to direct them,” Robinson said.”Regé was already pre-decided but Phoebe came in and read. She was fantastic and got the role.”



Later, Julie talked about Page and how he looked at him as a heartthrob through the lens of the camera from Day 1 of production and also admitted that she had never seen him as a sex symbol.

“It’s interesting about Regé, I hope he is not offended by this but I never saw him as a sex symbol,” she said. “I always saw him as a serious actor, very committed, a caring professional. And now look at him, I mean goodness me. It’s incredible, I hope he is the next James Bond.”

