Bramayugam: Mammootty's character's name changed following a legal case against makers

The Bramayugam case



On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court heard a plea based on Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, challenging the name of the lead character from Bramayugam. The petitioner stated that the portrayal of Mammootty’s character in the film is ‘negative and defamatory’ and would ‘tarnish the family’s reputation.’



Not much is known about the character that the superstar is set to play in Bramayugam but the film's trailer indicates that his character does have grey shades to it.



The plea further stated, “If the name of the lead character and its traditional home is not changed the same will cause serious prejudice to the petitioner, his family members, ancestors and successors."



It was also argued that the film’s certification should be taken back as it has Mammootty’s character practising black magic.



The name change



The makers of Bramayugam have not responded publicly to the case but media reports state that the makers have taken prompt action and changed the name from Kunjamon Potty to Kodumon Potty.



Bramayugam will be presented in black-and-white format.



During the film's trailer launch party in Abu Dhabi recently, Mammootty had requested fans to watch the film with an open mind and avoid making assumptions from the trailer.



Bramayugam is a period drama set in the 18th century and also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari in key roles. Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios have jointly produced the film.



Apart from Malayalam, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.