'Brahmastra' motion poster: Ranbir Kapoor is the new-age superhero with mystical powers

Ayan Mukerji's labour of love 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for a very long time. The ambitious sci-fi, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is finally ready for the audience. The makers shared the first motion poster of the film at a grand event in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.



The motion poster gives a glimpse of the exciting ride ahead and shows Ranbir Kapoor, perhaps for the first time on screen, in a beefed-up avatar holding a VFX enhanced trishul (trident) in hand.



The motion poster shared on social media by producer Karan Johar opens with Ranbir's voice claiming that there is something happening on earth that is beyond the comprehension of human beings. The video then gives a glimpse of Ranbir's mystical powers and then focuses on Ranbir Kapoor standing on top of a hill with Lord Shiva's image in the background.

The film helmed by Ayan Mukerji is the first part of a three-part sci-fi film that has been in the making for many years and has been delayed on several occasions first due to VFX work and then later due to the pandemic.



The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.



The poster also reveals the film's release date. 'Brahmastra' is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.



