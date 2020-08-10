Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly home sold at this whopping amount

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former home, where the couple lived during their marriage have been sold to a whopping amount of $32.5 million to a secret buyer.

The Tudor style home is of 12,000 sq. foot and was built in 1934 for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge. ''No one has changed the exterior of the home. It sits on over an acre. It's a street to street lot, which is unusual in Beverly Hills," according to Susan Smith, an agent at Hilton & Hyland.

The house was built in 1934 for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge. It has only had five or six owners since then

The Beverly Hills home was designed by famed architect Edwin Wallace-Neff. It includes five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Previous owners included Vanderbilt descendant Shirley Burden and heiress Wallis Annenberg.

The couple walked down the aisle at a lavish Malibu ceremony. The wedding took place on July 29, 2000. Brad and Jennifer parted ways in 2005.