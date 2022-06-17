Boy George slams airline company for giving Victoria Beckham preferential treatment

Singer Boy George may not fly with British Airways for some time now. The 61-year-old recently complained about the airlines for giving fashion designer Victoria Beckham preferential treatment.



George took to Twitter to vent his frustrations and informed how he and other first-class passengers were asked to wait while disembarking while the former Spice Girl alum was promptly whisked away.



"Nice touch for @britishairways to leave everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham's car picks her up at the aircraft. Proper going to avoid flying BA for a while!" he wrote on Wednesday.



The singer perhaps had a change of heart later as the message was deleted.



The flight's origin and the destination were not specified but the singer and his Culture Clun bandmates Roy Hay and Mikey Craig played at London venue Kenwood House on Friday.