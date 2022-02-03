Box office: ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’ passes $200 million mark

'The Battle at Lake Changjin II', the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster movie is already a hit.



The Chinese movie opened in theatres in China this week, had passed the $200 million mark, on Thursday, the film’s third day of release.

The movie earned more than $105 million (RMB667 million) on its opening day, according to reports, followed by $84.5 million on Wednesday.

On the third day of the Lunar New Year holidays, the movie earned $ 26.1 million.



The first part of the movie, which debuted last year, became China's highest-grossing movie of all time with $902 million and was the second biggest movie of 2021 at the global box office, after Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'



The movie is based on the historical Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War