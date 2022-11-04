Box office: ‘Kantara' records bumper collection with Rs 305 crore and more

There's no stopping Hombale Films' ‘Kantara' at the box office as it continues to collect good money worldwide. Having booked a phenomenal net collection of around Rs 49 crorein the Hindi market, the film has now recorded gross collection of Rs 305 crore.

'Kantara' is the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theaters after 25 days in a single language. It's also the first ever Kannada movie that screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Not only that but the film's Kannade language version has also been a hit in the United States.

'Kantara' is currently positioned at number 1 in the list of India’s current top 250 films which was released by IMDb.

The film released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.