'Bombay Begum' trailer: 5 women and their struggle for power, fame and money

The trailer of new web series 'Bombay Begum' is finally out. A story 5 women, 5 different worlds, 5 different perspectives.



The 5 begums find themselves racing and facing obstacles threatening to pull them down. Each of these unique personalities fight against their roadblocks and emerge victorious!



Featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shahana Goswami, Aadhya Anand in lead roles, 'Bombay Begum' is all to stream on Netflix. The supporting cast also includes Rahul Bose, Danish Hussain, Imaad Shah and Vivek Gomber.

Watch the trailer here:

From the trailer, the plot looks like the relevant and unconventional story of women uplifting women through situations. Set in Mumbai, the characters represent different strata of society and how their lives get intertwined due to an accident.



The show has been written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.



Bombay Begums premieres on Netflix on March 8.