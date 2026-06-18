/TVF founder Arunabh Kumar celebrates the success of Sapne vs Everyone, check pics

The Viral Fever (TVF) has become a major force in India’s digital entertainment space, known for creating stories that connect with young audiences. Founded by Arunabh Kumar, TVF was built around the idea of making content for viewers who were increasingly turning to digital platforms for entertainment.

Over the years, the company has produced several popular shows that have found a loyal audience across the country. Most recently, TVF has been celebrating the success of Sapne vs Everyone. To mark the occasion, Arunabh Kumar hosted a gathering at his residence, attended by members of the show’s team as well as colleagues from across the TVF family.

The team of Sapne vs Everyone gathered under one roof at Arunabh Kumar’s residence. While capturing the memorable moment in a picture, the makers shared it on their social media and wrote the caption.

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"❤️🧿🤗All the Dreamers got together to soak in the overwhelming success of Sapne VsEveryone-2, Written, Acted & Directed by the Man who is on everyone's feed - @ambrishverma3011🔥 ...who gave India its highest rated Show ever...in an intimate dinner hosted by our Founder @arunabhkumar Sir, the person who has backed this and so many Dreams & Dreamers...along with our Dream Merchant😎 @koshyvijay Sir...with the fabulous Cast @paramvircheema07 @vijayantkohli @abhishekchn @nidz_20 @bhavyasharmaaaa @naveenkasturia and missed @khushalikumar🙋🏻‍♂️...an evening full of gratitude to the love of fans, viewers & lovers & Haters of Jimmy, Prashant, Mama & Tony & humbled by all the praise...🙏🏻"

With Sapne vs Everyone featured in IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows list, The Viral Fever (TVF) is dominating the global content space. The other TVF shows in IMDb's Top 250 TV shows in the world list are TVF Pitchers with 9.1 rating (64), Panchayat with 9.0 rating (70), Gullak with 9.1 rating (74), Kota Factory with 9.0 rating (86), Aspirants with 9.1 rating (130), Yeh Meri Family with 8.9 rating (183).

Arunabh Kumar created The Viral Fever, which started by making YouTube videos and has now grown into a global force, with its shows and films dominating the OTT space. The company has created some of the biggest and most successful shows, including Permanent Roommates, Pitchers, Tripling, Aspirants, Panchayat, Kota Factory, Gullak and many more. Now, they are also venturing into films with Vvan.

From revolutionizing the web content space to creating iconic stories and nurturing fresh talent, the founder of TVF, Arunabh Kumar has become a defining voice in India’s entertainment industry. His journey is a testament to the power of vision, innovation, and storytelling.