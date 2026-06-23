/Tumbbad was shot across four monsoons; For Tumbbad 2, the team is doing something even crazier

When Tumbbad released, one of the most talked-about aspects of the film was its atmosphere. The relentless rain, muddy landscapes and haunting visuals became inseparable from the film’s identity. The makers famously spent years shooting across four monsoons to achieve the film’s distinctive look.

Now, if industry chatter is to be believed, the team behind Tumbbad 2 is going to extraordinary lengths once again to preserve that authenticity.

According to sources, the production has completely reworked its filming plans due to an unusually erratic monsoon season. With rainfall patterns becoming increasingly unpredictable across Maharashtra, the makers are reportedly tracking weather systems in real time and shifting schedules around regions receiving the heaviest downpours.

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Insiders also suggest that the team chose against relying on large-scale artificial rain setups, preferring to capture natural rainfall both to maintain the authenticity associated with Tumbbad and to remain mindful of broader concerns around water usage amid ongoing shortages in several regions.

Sources suggest that the team has moved deeper into the interiors of Maharashtra, scouting remote rain-heavy locations that can recreate the immersive world audiences associate with Tumbbad. Reaching some of these spots is said to be a challenge in itself, with cast and crew expected to undertake treks of nearly two to three hours through dense terrain before arriving on set.

The effort reflects the filmmakers’ commitment to ensuring that the rain in Tumbbad 2 is not merely a visual effect but a living, breathing element of the storytelling. Much like the first film, nature itself appears to be playing a central role in shaping the production.

“The irony is that while Tumbbad became famous for being shot across four monsoons, for Tumbbad 2 the team is actually chasing the monsoon,” reveals a source close to the film. “Rain has always been an important character in the world of Tumbbad and the makers are determined to capture it authentically. The production has been constantly tracking weather patterns and adjusting schedules around rainfall forecasts. Some locations were shortlisted specifically because they were receiving heavier rainfall than others. The team was also keen to avoid depending on artificial rain setups, choosing instead to work with natural rainfall wherever possible.”

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film’s storyline, stories emerging from the production suggest that the pursuit of authenticity remains as uncompromising as ever. If the first film became legendary for enduring four monsoons, Tumbbad 2 may well be remembered as the film that went looking for one.