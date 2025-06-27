Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, a journalist, are set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy. Preparations are in full swing, and guests have arrived from across the world. From India, philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla is reportedly attending the wedding, though there is no official confirmation. She's among the high-profile names invited: Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Orlando Bloom

The bride and groom have arrived in picturesque Venice for their wedding scheduled for June 27, 2025, followed by a three-day celebration.

Natasha Poonawalla at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding

Natasha Poonawalla, a socialite known for her fascinating and outstanding fashion. The socialite-cum-entrepreneur, who also serves as the Chairperson of Serum Life Science, is said to have an extensive network among the global elites. Reports suggest she is friends with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

On Thursday, Natasha teased her followers with a post that hinted that she would be in Venice to attend the multi-million-dollar wedding.

Sharing a small video on her Instagram handle, Poonawalla wrote, '' Celebrating Love ❤️ #Venice ❤️.''

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Natasha is seen wearing a dramatic strapless dress at a pre-wedding gala. The dress, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for AZ Factory’s Spring 2022 “Love Brings Love” collection, featured a bold red mini-dress with a large heart-shaped design and fringed details. She styled her hair in a ponytail and accessorised with a necklace featuring heart-shaped diamonds, adding sparkle to her look.

Natasha’s outfit received a thumbs-up from several people, including bride Lauren Sanchez, who dropped two heart emojis in the clip. However, the winged eyeliner and mascara added more glam.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?