/‘Scare someone else’: Ayesha Khan hits back at trolls claiming her Bollywood career is at risk

Bigg Boss and Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan, who recently made headlines after being detained by the Mumbai Police, has hit back at online criticism with a strong response. Trolled on social media and warned that her Bollywood career could be in jeopardy for participating in protest against NEET exam paper leak, the actress replied to a troll, saying she would rather lose her career than lose her spine. Her sharp comeback has since gone viral, drawing praise from supporters who lauded her for standing by her beliefs.

Ayesha Khan hits back at trolls

On July 22, Ayesha Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police during a student solidarity demonstration in Dadar, Mumbai. Within a few hours, she was released and later took to Instagram to explain the entire situation by posting a series of videos.

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Ayesha Khan's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

As soon as the actress shared the series of videos, it went viral in no time. Many praised her efforts on behalf of the students, while some criticised her. Playing down the incident, one user left a message in her DMs that read, "No work for you in Bollywood now." Khan quickly responded by sharing a screenshot on her Instagram story, writing, "I would rather lose my career than lose my spine. Scare someone else, thank you, bye-bye."

Ayesha Khan was widely praised for joining the protest, standing with the students and stepping forward to share her views publicly.

Ayesha Khan on why she gets detained by Mumbai Police

Explaining the entire episode that happened on Wednesday in Mumbai, Ayesha Khan posted a video saying, "I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not to get into the van, but they pulled us in. Poore van mein hum poochte rahe ki aap ne humein kyun detain kiya hai?" (We kept asking why you have detained us)

"Humne kya galti ki hai? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye," she further added. (What wrong have we done? No answer, no accountability, nothing. No one gave us any answers, and they brought us from Dadar to Worli)

Other celebrities voiced students' protest in Mumbai