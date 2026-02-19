/Nick Jonas rocks a mangalsutra bracelet as he promotes Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff; fans crown him the ultimate ‘green forest jiju'

Nick Jonas is raising the bar so high that it’s going to be impossible for others to match up. The American singer has always been a big cheerleader for his wife Priyanka Chopra and has often gushed about he is lucky to be married to her. Recently, the singer was seen promoting Priyanka’s new film, The Bluff and sporting a mangalsutra in the form of a bracelet.

Nick Jonas sports a mangalsutra

Nick shared a video on his Instagram page and said, “Guys it is the premiere of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I have seen it twice. Her character name is Bloody M, so I will make a Bloody Mary.” The video featured the singer making a Bloody Mary in the clip, much to the delight of fans. But some eagle-eyed fans also noticed Nick sporting a mangalsutra bracelet.

The gesture was lauded by fans who gushed over how the singer is a ‘green forest’. One fan wrote, “Oh he is wearing a mangalsutra bracelet yaar ” Another comment read, “Nick jiju is the best”. One more fan gushed, “If you notice that mangalsutra Nick Jiju is a green forest”.

For those unversed, a mangalsutra is a black beaded necklace that is usually worn by Hindu married women. Over the years, the managalsutra has undergone changes and now is available as a bracelet as well.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for Nick and noted how he was supportive nad respectful of Priyanka’s culture.

Nick and Priyanka married in 2018 in Jodhpur, following both Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple have daughter together- Malti Mary Jonas and shared glimpses of their lives together on social media from time to time.

About The Bluff, Priyanka’s new film