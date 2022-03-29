Zee5 streams Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' to a fantastic start

OTT platform Zee5 brought to its viewers the worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai' in Tamil , Telugu , Kannada & Hindi.

The film has taken to the biggest-ever opening on its platform by clocking 100 million streaming minutes in no time. 'Valimai' is doing extremely well on the platform, thanks to its content, Ajith's stardom, and H Vinoth's direction. It has broken all the existing records on ZEE5.

The much-loved film is streaming in multiple languages and the response has been overwhelming across all of them.

The streaming was kicked off with fanfare. ZEE5 revealed the largest poster of the size of 10,000 sq ft to celebrate the streaming. It is an unbeatable record in the history of Indian streaming.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.